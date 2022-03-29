Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Thune to oppose Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court

Sen. John Thune
Sen. John Thune
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Dakota News Now) - Sen. John Thune has officially said he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The South Dakota Republican announced his decision Tuesday, saying he is concerned she will allow her personal political opinions to shape her judicial decisions.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer. While she enjoys wide support from Senate Democrats, Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have questioned her record as a federal judge, including her sentencing of criminal defendants.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to recommend her nomination to the full Senate in a vote on April 4. Democrats can confirm her without one Republican vote in the 50-50 Senate, as long as every Democrat supports her and with Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-braking vote.

Sen. Mike Rounds has not officially said whether he will vote for or against Jackson’s nomination.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abenezer Madebo (Left), Ibrihim Konneh (Center), Dominic Ladu (Right).
Police: Three Sioux Falls men face multiple charges
Woman killed in crash near Wallace
Ravnsborg Crash
Impeachment committee recommends Attorney General Ravnsborg not be removed
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters cancel tour after losing their drummer
Levitt National Tour
The New Respects to perform at the Levitt at the Falls this summer
Fallout from impeachment billboard campaign continues
AG’s Office to investigate billboards targeting impeachment committee members
Joan Adam
Noem appoints new Secretary of Health