Thune to oppose Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court

(Dakota News Now) - Sen. John Thune has officially said he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The South Dakota Republican announced his decision Tuesday, saying he is concerned she will allow her personal political opinions to shape her judicial decisions.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer. While she enjoys wide support from Senate Democrats, Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have questioned her record as a federal judge, including her sentencing of criminal defendants.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to recommend her nomination to the full Senate in a vote on April 4. Democrats can confirm her without one Republican vote in the 50-50 Senate, as long as every Democrat supports her and with Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-braking vote.

Sen. Mike Rounds has not officially said whether he will vote for or against Jackson’s nomination.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.