Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Leola senior pushes himself in his studies, athletics, and home life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With four people making up his high school class, Vincent Petrich has a close connection with his peers and teachers.

“All my teachers, they want me to do well in my classes, they all help me if I need help, they all give me advice. My parents as well, if I need some help they help me,” said Vincent.

He has been his class president for three years.

“I’m in football, basketball, FBLA, student council and band I’m in,” said Vincent.

Leola’s school counselor nominated Vincent.

“Vincent is a student that Leola certainly takes pride in, as academically he’s very accomplished via his GPA, and kind of how he scored there, yet he’s also someone we look forward to being in the classroom,” said DeMent.

He comes from a family of farmers and looks out for his younger brother.

“I try to show him what to do, and I think he learns a lot by example, he tries to do what I do,” said Vincent.

Math is his favorite subject.

“I like the numbers, the challenge of those numbers,” said Vincent.

“Vincent is a naturally competitive student, he wants to do well internally, but the people around him, he has the competitiveness and playfulness where he brings people up around him,” said DeMent.

He plans to attend Mitchell Technical College to become an electrician.

“I don’t want to let anybody down, I want to do as good as I can for me and the people around me and work my hardest,” said Vincent.

Vincent will continue to challenge himself in school while soaking in the rest of his senior year.

“It’s really not about being number one to him, it’s about I want to put my best effort on every assignment and every play and everything he does,” said DeMent.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Vincent will receive a $250 scholarship from F.E.M. Electric Association, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

