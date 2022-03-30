Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 29th

SDSU, USD WBB, Augie Baseball and Storm Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jacks get ready for their 5th straight WNIT home game Thursday and the Coyotes appreciate the crowd support in the NCAA Tournament. Augustana has the long ball working against Mary in college baseball and the Storm are off to a good start despite last night’s loss.

Coyotes players and coaches loved the crowd support at the Sweet 16 in Wichita
Storm start the IFL season 2-1 despite so many new faces
Coyotes players and coaches loved the crowd support at the Sweet 16 in Wichita
