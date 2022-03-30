Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

12-year-old killed by younger brother who found gun, police say

This follows a series of shootings in St. Louis involving children handling guns.
By Dan Greenwald and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – Police say a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while playing with a gun they found inside a home in St. Louis.

KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the tween was shot in the face.

This tragedy follows a series of shootings in St. Louis involving children handling guns.

“This is like the third incident in a week we’ve had so far. Prior to that, we have sent out information to the alderpersons about receiving gun locks. As an agency, we will come out and teach everyone how to use them,” said Major Ryan Cousins with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say two teenagers were shot and killed around 2 a.m. Friday while they were doing a Livestream video.

Family members believe the shooting was accidental, but the Public Safety Director said the shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to KMOV.

In February, a 12-year-old girl was injured in an accidental self-inflicted shooting, according to the Associated Press.

“We do understand people are going to own guns, however, to protect these children, we want to ensure these guns are secured safely,” Cousins said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
Jeannette Weiland mug shot.
Police: Woman accused of stealing checkbook from unlocked car writes herself a $1,600 check
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Sen. John Thune
Thune to oppose Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court
Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald
2 South Dakota inmates placed on escape status

Latest News

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to...
Second COVID-19 booster shot for people 50-years-or-older or immunocompromised
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision
Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez updates viewers on the arrest in connection with...
Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run that Killed Child LIVE 11 a.m.
Christopher Taylor Mug Shots
South Dakota prison guard pleads not guilty to making threats, assault