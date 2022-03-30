Aberdeen approves four medical marijuana establishments, legislators score low on cannabis voting

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical marijuana is making its way to Aberdeen as the city just approved four licenses for medical marijuana establishments, but almost all of the state legislators from the Hub City received a C- or lower on a recent scorecard from state cannabis organizations.

The scorecard is based on how state lawmakers voted on 25 pieces of marijuana-related legislation during this year’s session. The Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota, New Approach South Dakota, and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws were the three organizations that constructed the scorecard.

”We didn’t put this scorecard together just to sit around and decide we like these people, we don’t like these people. As you can see, there’s math behind this,” said Matthew Schweich, Campaign Director of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws.

Eight members of the House and one member of the Senate received an F, but the representatives from the cannabis organizations say there were some positive outcomes form this year’s session.

”South Dakota legislature came the closest they ever have to passing legalization. I believe this is because the voters spoke loud and clear in 2020 in their support for Amendment A,” said Ned Horsted, Executive Director of Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota.

”Overall, we’re very tired. It’s certainly a frustrating experience, but we are ultimately pleased with how this legislative session ended,” said Schweich.

One of the major disappointments for the cannabis organizations was SB 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana, narrowly passing in the Senate and then getting shut down in the House of Representatives.

“For folks to vote so blatantly against what their constituents asked them to do, the same time they sent them to Pierre, at best that’s political malpractice and at worst, I think it’s antidemocratic,” said Horsted.

Dakota Herb just received one of Aberdeen’s six licenses for a medical marijuana dispensary. Vice President Dalton Grimmius says that legalizing medical marijuana before recreational was beneficial to his business.

”I think that South Dakota is doing it the right way versus just turning on the spigot immediately, allowing businesses like my own to grow and get the process figured out on the medical side before we possibly open up the recreational,” said Grimmius.

State cannabis organizations say they already have 20,000 petition signatures to get recreational marijuana back on the ballot this year, and they are hoping to get to 25,000 by May. They only need 17,000 to get on the ballot.

