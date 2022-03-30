Car rentals harder to find with auto parts shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those looking for car rentals in South Dakota or around the country may have a harder time than usual. That all comes back to the ongoing auto parts shortage, affecting everything with four wheels.

While Al’s Auto Repair owner Tim Cadwell said things have gotten slightly better since the pandemic began, his local customers are still calling ahead, knowing some parts are hard to find.

“They’ve been calling ahead of time for what they need so that I don’t schedule it and all of a sudden, I’m scrambling around trying to find the parts that they need.” said Cadwell.

Cadwell said the reason it’s taking them and other shops in Sioux Falls to turn around cars when they’re brought in, is more often than not, it’s the most common parts that are out of stock. All they can do until the parts come in is wait.

“Usually what happens is the ones that are the most common ones are obviously the ones that are hard to get. And sometimes it’s hard to plan ahead for that, you know.” said Cadwell.

That parts shortage means cars are in auto shops longer, and more rental carts are being reserved and paid for by insurance companies for people to use while their cars are being fixed. Vern Eide Auto Rentals Rental Manager Tom Borchard said because of that shortage, they’re seeing more customers come in with those insurance claims, and having to reserve cars for months at a time.

“Normally we don’t have that long of term of rentals being out in the area. So the inventory of available rental cars is diminished dramatically.” said Borchard.

Borchard said in a normal year, around 20 to 30 percent of their customers are body shop customers. He said recently though, up to 60 percent are getting rentals while their own cars are getting fixed. He also can’t find new cars to help fill the lot, as that same part shortage is making cars in auto lots hard to find.

“We have a very good inventory of rental cars right now. I’m very happy with that. I wish I could get more, but I can’t even go to a car lot and acquire more vehicles to rent, because they’re all empty.” said Borchard.

Borchard said because of all of this, those looking to get a rental for business reason, or local customers looking to reserve a car to take on a trip, may need to start looking for vehicles now well before they need them.

