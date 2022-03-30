Central Plains Dairy Expo helps prepare dairy farmers for the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Dairy Expo has been going on for over 20 years helping keep dairy producers up to date on the latest technologies and advancements since its very beginning.

“If you look at dairy several years ago to dairy now it’s very different and that’s a good thing, we want that innovation we want to really increase our production and make sure our cows are well cared for, alongside that comes a lot of innovation,” Central Plains Dairy Foundation Senior Manager Tiffany Thompson said.

With over 280 booths and people coming from around the country and world, there is plenty to see and learn at the expo.

“Technology and research in the dairy industry change on a daily basis so we have 26 education sessions today and 23 tomorrow presented in both English and Spanish so anything that pertains to a dairy producer’s dairy they’ll be able to learn about in the next two days,” Executive Director of the Central Plains Dairy Association Kristy Mach said.

MORE: Construction of 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange in Sioux Falls begins.

For midwestern dairy farmers like Tom Walsh, the expo is always a great event to help prepare them for the coming year.

“I think for me the biggest thing for me is just to see other dairy farmers and just visit with them and talk about what they’re doing on their farms, obviously we’re coming out of weird times so it’s good to see people again and find out what’s working form them and what’s not,” Walsh said.

The Central Plains Dairy Expo began Tuesday night and will run until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.