Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Central Plains Dairy Expo helps prepare dairy farmers for the future

“Anything that pertains to a dairy producer’s dairy they’ll be able to learn about in the next two days.”
The Expo has been running for over 20-years
The Expo has been running for over 20-years(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Dairy Expo has been going on for over 20 years helping keep dairy producers up to date on the latest technologies and advancements since its very beginning.

“If you look at dairy several years ago to dairy now it’s very different and that’s a good thing, we want that innovation we want to really increase our production and make sure our cows are well cared for, alongside that comes a lot of innovation,” Central Plains Dairy Foundation Senior Manager Tiffany Thompson said.

With over 280 booths and people coming from around the country and world, there is plenty to see and learn at the expo.

“Technology and research in the dairy industry change on a daily basis so we have 26 education sessions today and 23 tomorrow presented in both English and Spanish so anything that pertains to a dairy producer’s dairy they’ll be able to learn about in the next two days,” Executive Director of the Central Plains Dairy Association Kristy Mach said.

MORE: Construction of 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange in Sioux Falls begins.

For midwestern dairy farmers like Tom Walsh, the expo is always a great event to help prepare them for the coming year.

“I think for me the biggest thing for me is just to see other dairy farmers and just visit with them and talk about what they’re doing on their farms, obviously we’re coming out of weird times so it’s good to see people again and find out what’s working form them and what’s not,” Walsh said.

The Central Plains Dairy Expo began Tuesday night and will run until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
Jeannette Weiland mug shot.
Police: Woman accused of stealing checkbook from unlocked car writes herself a $1,600 check
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Sen. John Thune
Thune to oppose Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court
Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald
2 South Dakota inmates placed on escape status