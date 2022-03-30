Circle K coming to Sioux Falls with conversion of Holiday stations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Circle K is coming to Sioux Falls starting this week with the rebranding of 12 Holiday stations.

According to a press release, work has begun at the store at 7125 West 26th St., and rebranding in the area will wrap up in about six weeks. One store at 1731 S. Cliff Ave. is being torn down and rebuilt as a new Circle K location and is expected to reopen this summer.

While the exterior signage is changing on the outside to Circle K, it’s business as usual inside the store. Circle K décor, employee uniforms, products, and programs have already been introduced into local stores since Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ACT) acquired the Holiday Stationstores brand from the Erickson family in 2017.

The company acquired the Sioux Falls area locations from franchisee I-90 Fuel Services in 2020.

“We’re excited to begin a new era in Sioux Falls as Circle K while continuing to build on the proud Holiday heritage in this community,” said Vice President of Operations for ACT, Gary Brant. “While the name on the building is changing, our commitment to making our customers’ lives a little easier every day has never been stronger. Our guests will still enjoy the same products and offerings they’ve known and loved. And over time, we’ll be enhancing their experience with innovative new products and services that Circle K is known for and continues to introduce globally.”

The Sioux Falls stores are the first Holiday stations to be converted to the Circle K brand. The company has not set or announced plans for further rebranding efforts beyond Sioux Falls.

A brief history of Holiday stations

Holiday Stationstores have a heritage dating back to 1928, when the company was founded by brothers Arthur and Alfred Erickson as a general store in Centuria, Wisconsin. By the time it was acquired by ACT nearly 90 years later, Holiday had grown to become the 18th largest convenience store chain in the United States and ranked 133rd on Forbes’ list of America’s largest private companies.

Wednesday, the company operates more than 500 locations in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, and Alaska.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard and Circle K

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel.

With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland.

It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information, visit https://corpo.couche-tard.com/en/ .

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.