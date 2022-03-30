Coyotes appreciated the great crowds at NCAA Tournament games

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Women would have been playing for a spot in the Final Four last night had they not fallen just short Saturday night against Michigan 52-49.

And it was an emotional time for the players and coaches when the game was over after an historic run for them, winning the first two games in NCAA history at South Dakota. And the support they got from a tremendous red turnout didn’t go unnoticed.

Senior Hannah Sjerven says, ”It’s not just 1 or 2 players, it’s not just the coaches, it’s a whole community of what we are in Vermilion and I hope people remember how we were able to create that and it wasn’t just us. They keep showing up for women’s basketball and keep doing that for the next generation.”

Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says, ”I think they’ve done a tremendous job. The fact that our Coyote nation traveled the way they did to support our young ladies doesn’t mean that they’re just good basketball players. They’ve made an impact in our community.”

This is the second time a Summit League team has made it this far... The Jackrabbits won two games at Syracuse in 2019 before losing to Oregon State. And the Coyotes won the WNIT title in 2016 after not making it as an at-large team.

By the way, Hannah told us on Calling All Sports that she has entered the WNBA draft. So has her teammate, Onida native Chloe Lamb.

