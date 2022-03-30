Avera Medical Minute
Dairy Queen announces plans to open in Hartford, SD

Free Cone Day on March 21
Free Cone Day on March 21
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hartford Area Development Foundation announced that a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill is planning to come to Hartford.

The Dairy Queen looking to open in mid to late Fall will have both food and treats. A press release states Lonnie Heier has been in the business for 16 years, this is will be his 7th Dairy Queen.

According to plans submitted to the city, it will be located just off Interstate 90, Exit 387 on Western Ave. It will be located across the street from Ace Hardware and north of Buss CPA, Backdoor Garden, and Grocott Ink & Thread.

Plans indicate the building is a typical Grill & Chill with seating for 50 and is the next generation building design from Dairy Queen. This will also be one of the first Dairy Queens to have a double drive-thru in the state. Heier looks to hire around 50 employees for this new location.

Heier and his family plan to move to Hartford end of May. He and his wife have two boys.

