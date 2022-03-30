Avera Medical Minute
Hayward Park construction to start soon

Hayward Park
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the Hayward Park Improvements Project was held early Wednesday at Hayward Elementary gymnasium.

The Hayward Park improvements project is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks. The project is being completed through a public/private partnership with the City of Sioux Falls, Promising Futures, Leadership Sioux Falls, and the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

When completed, the park will become an inviting place for area residents to gather and recreate as a community. Officials say improvements planned for the project include the construction of a new spray park, public restrooms, shade structures, an obstacle course‑style playground, an off-leash dog park with artificial turf, a large connective pathway for users to navigate the park, and irrigated open space with trees and landscaping.

“The Hayward Neighborhood is an underserved part of our community, and it was important that the proposed improvements be reflective of the people that use it,” said the Director of Parks and Recreation, Don Kearney. “By using a collaborative approach to the design process, we were able to hone in on what the neighborhood desired for recreation‑based activities, and create a place the neighborhood will be proud to call home.”

Stockwell Engineers completed the design for the proposed improvements, and Swartzle Construction will serve as the general contractor.

Construction is planned to begin in early April and be completed later this summer. The MariCar Community Center will remain open during construction. Park and school users are urged to use caution near construction activity.

For more information, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Parks or call 605-367-8222.

To receive updates on Parks and Recreation activities, visit Facebook.com/SiouxFallsParks or Twitter.com/SiouxFallsParks.

