Menards employees helped save an elderly man who fell into Willow Creek

Police Lights
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown Fire Rescue was called around noon to the shores of Willow Creek behind Menards for an elderly male that fell into the water.

Officials say the male was reported as floating down the river and was swept downstream for about 100 yards before Menards employees had pulled him to the shoreline of the river. The fire rescue arrived after he had been pulled to shore.

Reports say the man had to be assisted up the river bank and was treated for cold water injuries before he was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Temperatures were below freezing and gusty winds had a wind chill of 17°F.

Watertown Fire Rescue was assisted by Watertown Police officers and Codington Drive Rescue was also initially dispatched.

