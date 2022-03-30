Avera Medical Minute
MetaBank announces name change

Logo of Meta Financial Group based in Sioux Falls, SD
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MetaBank has announced the company’s new name after it sold rights to its existing name to Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The company is changing its name to Pathward, officials said Tuesday. MetaBank will make certain changes immediately and fully transition to Pathward by the end of this calendar year, including the launch of a new brand identity and website. The company will continue to serve its customers under existing brand names during the transition.

Meta Financial Group, Inc., MetaBank’s public holding company, will also be changing its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. by the end of this calendar year.

“Expanding financial access is too complex and important to be a part-time activity, which is why we’ve made financial inclusion for all the heart of everything we do,” said Brett Pharr, CEO of MetaBank. “Pathward signals our commitment to removing barriers that prevent millions of Americans from achieving access to the financial system. Our new name serves as a constant reminder of the importance of creating a path forward for the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved to help them achieve economic mobility.”

In December, MetaBank sold its name and trademark assets to Meta for $60 million. This came after a Facebook rebrand, where the social media giant renamed itself “Meta” to signify the company’s focus as a metaverse company.

