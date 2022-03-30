Northern State celebrates first softball game at new field

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University’s softball team played their first game at the brand new Koehler Hall of Fame Field Tuesday in a double-header against MSU Moorhead.

The new softball facility is part of a $65 million total educational impact campaign for Northern, which was constructed by Co-Op Architecture. The project brought football and softball games back to Northern’s campus.

”We flew around to about nine different stadiums and found different things that Northern liked and that the design team thought would be beneficial to the on-campus stadiums. I think it’s very special to bring softball and football back on campus for Northern,” said Kody Schochenmaier of Co-Op Architecture.

Schochenmaier says he thinks the facility rivals even Division I schools.

”It’s one of the top facilities, softball-wise, in the country. There’s turf, sunken dugouts, we have chair-back seating, padding, and then just the branding and logos on the field really make it pop,” said Schochenmaier.

Before the games at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., fans gathered in the Kessler’s Champions Club for a tailgate. Present at the tailgate was the Koehler family, whom the field is named for.

Jim and Jackie Koehler are long-time supports of NSU. Jim was inducted into the South Dakota Softball Hall of Fame in 2015. Their grandsons, Joseph and Conrad, got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game.

Nicole Novotny was also at the tailgate. Her daughter is an infielder on the team. Novotny says she’s glad to see NSU investing in women’s athletics.

”It’s just wonderful for them to have that experience and to be out there, for them to be investing in the female-athlete sports,” said Novotny.

The Wolves had previously been utilizing softball fields around the community before coming home to NSU’s campus this season.

”We’re appreciative for the community for allowing us to play on their fields, but it’s much different. You feel like a bigger school. You feel important. It’s just a beautiful stadium,” said Novotny.

The Wolves lost both games against the Dragons today, but they will play seven more double-headers at Koehler Hall of Fame Field during the regular season this year.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.