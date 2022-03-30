Parts shortage affecting all motorsports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The auto parts shortage is making it tough to find new cars, vehicles and rentals. But that shortage doesn’t stop there. This summer, it will be hard to find parts for all sorts of outdoor motorsports, both on-land and in water.

While it was a more quiet day at Power Brokers, Inc., it hasn’t been that way all to long with people gearing up for summer motorsports. But like those looking for vehicles, they’ll be running into the same issues in finding parts.

“If my orders weren’t placed either last year or early this spring, I’m still not going to be seeing the most popular tires until the end of summer. So it’s going to be a struggle for some of the bigger bikes, and some of the front tire applications specifically.” said Power Brokers, Inc. Parts & Service Manager Rich Petersen.

Along with the shortage of parts, the demand for outdoor vehicles and motorcycles has only grown in the last few years. That combination is making it hard to find common parts.

“It’s especially of our Midwest region here. It’s going to be for people that want to travel either out to Rapid City, or they go northern Minnesota. Or you can head to the UP, I heard people are still going snowmobiling out there.” said Petersen.

It’s the same story for those looking to get in the water. Although the inventory of boats has been up and down for years, there’s only so many available in showrooms.

“We are still getting some boats in. The model year is about to end in June or July, and we are currently ordering 2023′s.” said Soo Sports owner Brian Tordsen.

Just like with on-land activities, the demand for boats and certain components is increasing. While it’s good for business, it can be hard for stories to keep items in stock and there when their customers need them.

“Demand is higher than it ever has been in the boating industry. It continues to be very strong. Parts, our availability is difficult as well. A lot of our manufacturers are sturggling to get the parts to build the components, to meet the demand.” said Tordsen.

Both Petersen and Tordsen said if you haven’t already started looking at what service or parts you may need for your equipment this year, you’d better be in sooner than later.

