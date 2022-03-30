Avera Medical Minute
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department said a fatal crash occurred Tuesday evening after two men walked into the street where there was no crosswalk.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a Dodge Ram was traveling East on 10th St. near Indiana Ave. around 8:30 p.m., when two men stepped into the road going north, crossing the street where there was no crosswalk.

Reports indicate the driver was unable to stop in time and struck both men, one of whom died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. He was 47-years-old from Sioux Falls. The other injured man, 30, from Sioux Falls, initially declined medical assistance but asked to be checked out when the ambulance arrived. He had minor injuries.

Police say that the driver had not been traveling at an excessive speed, and there seemed to be no impairment from drugs or alcohol.

Authorities say a toxicology report will be completed on the deceased man to determine if alcohol was a factor, and evidence suggests that the injured man had been drinking alcohol just before the accident.

There have been no charges or citations given to the driver, and the injured pedestrian was given a citation for jaywalking.

The incident is still under investigation, and more charges could be given as the investigation continues.

Police advise that pedestrians stay vigilant and use marked/unmarked crosswalk areas when crossing roads. Drivers should stay also remain alert while traveling and avoid falling into complacency in case pedestrians or other motorists do something that could cause an accident to happen.

