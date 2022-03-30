Avera Medical Minute
The SDSU women are enjoying great home crowds in their WNIT run

Jacks get ready for 5th straight WNIT game at Frost Arena
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The season continues Thursday night for the SDSU women when they play their 5th straight home game in the WNIT at Frost Arena.

It’s a fun dynamic because of the chance to host games on your home court and the administration has embraced that by winning bids for the first 5 games in the Women’s N-I-T. The Jacks are now into the semi-finals Thursday night against UCLA and it’s been a great way to end the season in front of their passionate fan base.

Head Coach Aaron Johnston says, ”A ton of optimism, a ton of positivity, a ton of appreciation for our fans that have really come out and supported our team and they’ve really been a big part of those victories here in Frost Arena.”

Senior Tylee Irwin says, ”I think having this many fans has definitely made it more memorable too. Just having the huge crowds that we’ve gotten for the WNIT and being back at home when I didn’t think I’d ever play back at home again. It’s been really special. It’s been really fun to keep playing in this tournament and hopefully we

Junior Myah Selland says, ”Each next practice, the next game is not guaranteed. And we want to fight for that. And I think having Ty and the whole senior class, we really love each other and enjoy being around each other and so we just want to make that last as long as we can.”

It’s a chance for Tylee to extend her school record for games played to 158 and maybe even 159 if they win Thursday night. Irwin will be on Calling All Sports Wednesday.

