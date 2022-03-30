Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Second COVID-19 booster shot for people 50-years-or-older or immunocompromised

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People who are 50-years-or-older can now get a second COVID-19 booster if it’s been at least four months since their last vaccination, a chance at extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away. That decision expands the additional booster to millions more Americans.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC’s director, said it was especially important for older people— those 65 and older — and the 50-somethings with chronic illnesses such as heart disease or diabetes to consider another shot.

“They are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time,” Walensky said.

There’s evidence protection can wane particularly in higher-risk groups, and for them, another booster “will help save lives,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
Jeannette Weiland mug shot.
Police: Woman accused of stealing checkbook from unlocked car writes herself a $1,600 check
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Sen. John Thune
Thune to oppose Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court
Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald
2 South Dakota inmates placed on escape status

Latest News

SD COVID
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota falls below 1,000
Marijuana
Cannabis organizations release the 2022 South Dakota Legislature Cannabis Scorecard
Hayward Park
Hayward Park construction to start soon
American Flag
Vietnam War Veterans Day event honors the 27-thousand South Dakotans who served
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls