Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency crews were called to the area of E. 10th Street and S. Indiana Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Reports say a Dodge Ram was traveling east and struck two pedestrians crossing E. 10th Street outside of the crosswalk area.

A 47-year-old man was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where authorities say he died from his injuries.

The other person struck by the vehicle was cleared by medics on scene.

The Traffic Section of the Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating the crash.

