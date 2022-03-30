Snow and Rain Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Snow is continuing around the region this morning and we will continue to see it move to the east as the day goes on. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northeastern South Dakota until 7 p.m. Additional snowfall accumulation will be possible, especially around Sisseton, and with wind gusts of 40+ mph, we could have some reduced visibility. Snow accumulations around the rest of the region will mainly be around an inch or less. Some isolated places may see closer to 1 to 2 inches. Remember, most of this will melt right away and only add up on grassy surfaces.

That being said, some roads will be a little slick this morning and with the wind increasing and reducing visibility, it’s going to be impacting travel. Make sure to give yourself some extra time. We’ll only get to the mid 30s for highs today and back to the 40s on Thursday as the storm system finally exits. Heading into the end of the week, we have a slight chance for some light rain and a few snowflakes mixing in, especially Friday evening and Friday night. That won’t cause issues or add up to much of anything.

This weekend is looking dry and warmer with highs in the 50s for many. Next week is looking fairly quiet as well. There’s a slight chance for some showers by Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll dry out and see the 60s return after that.

