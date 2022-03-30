Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota prison guard pleads not guilty to making threats, assault

Christopher Taylor Mug Shots
Christopher Taylor Mug Shots(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYNDALL, S.D. - A state prison guard has pleaded not guilty in Bon Homme County court to making terroristic threats and domestic assault.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Taylor appeared in court Tuesday to plead to the threat charge.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the domestic assault charge which allegedly involved an altercation with his girlfriend at the home they shared in Springfield. According to prosecutors, Taylor threatened to harm a local man and set fire to his house with the man’s children inside.

Judge Cheryle Gering ordered Taylor to continue meeting bond conditions, including having a mental health evaluation, having no contact with his girlfriend and refraining from alcohol and illegal drugs.  

