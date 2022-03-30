Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota’s political races are taking shape as party candidates hit a deadline

South Dakota Capitol Building. (KOTA TV)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s political races are taking shape as party candidates hit a deadline Tuesday to submit petitions to run for office.

Republicans touted a crowded primary field as a sign their control over state politics may only be increasing. Democrats said they were taking a targeted approach to competitive districts.

The state Republican Party provided a list of over 150 legislative candidates and said it was the first time in decades they had recruited a candidate in nearly every legislative district. Meanwhile, Democrats appeared to field a handful fewer candidates than in 2020 - an election that saw the party hit a 60-year low for statehouse seats.

