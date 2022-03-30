Avera Medical Minute
Storm off to good start despite lack of experience

Storm off to good start in IFL season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm are still off to a good start despite having such a young and inexperienced roster.

They won their first 2 games before the loss last night and the players are embracing the opportunity to blend this group into another very successful Storm season.

Quarterback Taz Wilson says, ”It’s beautiful to start off the way we want to right now. The team, we’ve got a real close bond right now so I’m looking forward to how this thing pans out the next few weeks and next few months.”

Defensive Back Famus Hasty says, ”Starting off strong. It’s always what you like to see. We’ve got a ot of new guys on the team but everybody’s stepping up. I mean we’re doing pretty good so far, so can’t complain.”

The fact that this group has started off with a pair of close wins is a good sign. And 6 turnovers were the difference Monday night. They play again a week from Friday at Quad City.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

