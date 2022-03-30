Avera Medical Minute
Tuition freeze for South Dakota public universities

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents has agreed to freeze tuition at the state’s six public universities.

The move comes after lawmakers increased base funding for the university system by more than $8.6 million in the session that ended earlier this month.

The money is meant to cover raises for university workers, as part of an overall plan to increase salaries for state employees by 6%. Previously the state covered less than half of the salary and benefits package for employees in the university system. That forced higher education leaders to raise dollars to pay for tuition, fees, and other charges.

