Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Vietnam War Veterans Day event honors the 27-thousand South Dakotans who served

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Disabled American Veterans” of South Dakota held a program at its headquarters on Tuesday to pay tribute to those who served.

March 29th is national Vietnam War Veterans Day. The South Dakota veterans event featured items from the war, as well as proclamations from Gov. Noem and President Joe Biden.

“And after all those years, I felt that we’ve kind of been left out of things. You know, people really listening to us. The war, just kind of like, they forget about it with the Golf war and all that, they forget about us Vietnam veterans, and that bothers me,” said veteran Clarence Kooistra.

More than 27-thousand South Dakotans served during the Vietnam War, and 210 made the ultimate sacrifice.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
Jeannette Weiland mug shot.
Police: Woman accused of stealing checkbook from unlocked car writes herself a $1,600 check
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Sen. John Thune
Thune to oppose Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court
Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald
2 South Dakota inmates placed on escape status

Latest News

SD COVID
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota falls below 1,000
Marijuana
Cannabis organizations release the 2022 South Dakota Legislature Cannabis Scorecard
Hayward Park
Hayward Park construction to start soon
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls