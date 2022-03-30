Vietnam War Veterans Day event honors the 27-thousand South Dakotans who served

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Disabled American Veterans” of South Dakota held a program at its headquarters on Tuesday to pay tribute to those who served.

March 29th is national Vietnam War Veterans Day. The South Dakota veterans event featured items from the war, as well as proclamations from Gov. Noem and President Joe Biden.

“And after all those years, I felt that we’ve kind of been left out of things. You know, people really listening to us. The war, just kind of like, they forget about it with the Golf war and all that, they forget about us Vietnam veterans, and that bothers me,” said veteran Clarence Kooistra.

More than 27-thousand South Dakotans served during the Vietnam War, and 210 made the ultimate sacrifice.

