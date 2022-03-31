Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 30th

8-Year-Old headed to Augusta, WNBA Draft, Plays, SDSU excited for another home game in WNIT
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln Trasamar woke up to snow Wednesday morning in Sioux Falls. But he’s headed to the home of the Master later this week for a national competition. Two USD Coyotes have entered the WNBA Draft. Plays of the Week and AJ hopes sold-out Frost Arena will be rocking again Thursday night in the WNIT semi’s against UCLA.

