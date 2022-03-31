Aberdeen Downtown Association offers loan to spur growth

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen is making a continuous effort to grow its downtown, and now the Downtown Association is offering a revolving loan fund to incentive that growth.

The loan is available to both businesses already in downtown needing funding for an interior or exterior project, as well as businesses looking to make the move to the Downtown Business District.

”It’s to encourage people to either expand or relocate. We’d love for them to relocate in downtown Aberdeen,” said Shelley Westra-Heier, the Executive Director of the Aberdeen Downtown Association.

The Downtown Association says they’ve seen financial opportunities benefit the downtown area in both big and small ways, which is exactly why they decided to create the Revolving Loan Fund.

”It’s been anywhere from a small sign, that has now improved their exposure, to an entire front facade that’s been done. So, there’s a lot of investment going in down here and a lot of positive return,” said Westra-Heier.

Shoe Science moved to Main Street from the Uptown Mall last year, and co-owner Kyle Walz says there’s definitely a different dynamic in downtown.

”The biggest thing with moving downtown is how many people are around. It really shocked me. I knew there was some activity down here and there’s a lot of business happening, but it’s been pretty thrilling to see how many people are walking up and down the streets of Main Street,” said Walz.

Walz says he thinks that foot traffic is a sign the Hub City wants its downtown to be great.

”Aberdeen is just in the middle of a really great transformation and an energy of wanting this piece of the community to be as good as it can,” said Walz.

The Downtown Association wants this too.

”We are work, live, play, eat, you know what I mean? We want to encourage living down here. We want to encourage improvement of our businesses, expansion, everything like that. We wanted to get the parameters open to anybody who would need help in doing that,” said Westra-Heier.

The application for the Revolving Loan Fund will be open until all funds are utilized on a first-come, first-serve basis. The loan amount given out will vary depending on the project. Westra-Heier says the Downtown Association will continue to look for funding opportunities for downtown, even when the loan fund runs out.

“Our biggest thing is that we want to encourage development. We want to encourage the vitality and improvement of our downtown district. That’s part of our mission, and any way that we can make that happen is going to be one of our initiatives going forward,” said Westra-Heier.

