Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

After House vote, insulin price cap bill faces uncertain future in Senate

President Biden’s call for Congress to cap the price to $35 per month has been answered by House Democrats: but the Senate still needs the support.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Weeks after President Joe Biden called on Congress to cap the price of insulin, the House passed legislation to do exactly that, capping the out-of-pocket cost for the essential drug at $35 per month for people with private insurance and Medicare.

At a press conference before Thursday’s vote, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) said too many people living with diabetes are finding life-saving insulin to be out of reach because they can’t afford it.

Kildee said, “The idea that some families don’t have even access to a 100-year-old drug, it’s just unconscionable.”

What happens in the Senate is still unknown.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) already introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act in the Senate. The bill has support from 34 senators, but no Republicans yet.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she is working on a separate, bipartisan bill, with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), to lower the overall cost of insulin which would also help those who don’t have insurance.

Collins said, “We want to produce as comprehensive bill as possible that will help as many people who are insulin dependent as possible.”

Sen. Collins’ office said there’s an agreement on the framework of the bill, but they are still ironing out the legislative text. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that he supports both efforts to lower the cost of insulin, and wants a vote after Easter.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
A drone photo shows what the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Moorhead, Minnesota looks like.
How will the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Sioux Falls look when it’s done? We went to another state to find out.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Police Lights
Menards employees helped save an elderly man who fell into Willow Creek

Latest News

A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
State releases Ravnsborg impeachment investigative reports
The SD State House committee considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg...
SD House "select committee on investigation" recommends that AG Ravnsborg not be impeached
11 House Republicans on the Appropriations committee and serving in leadership positions have...
SD House Republicans ask AG Ravnsborg to look into Noem's spending authority
Fallout from impeachment billboard campaign continues
AG’s Office to investigate billboards targeting impeachment committee members
Ravnsborg Crash
Impeachment committee recommends Attorney General Ravnsborg not be removed