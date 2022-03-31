AJ excited to see Frost Arena rocking again Thursday against UCLA in WNIT semi’s

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tomorrow night’s WNIT game is officially a sellout when the Jacks host UCLA in the semi-finals... I know players like senior Tylee Irwin are excited to extend their careers and having a blast playing in front to the Frost Arena faithful. She told us that on Calling All Sports today.

But so are the coaches... Don’t think Aaron Johnston isn’t excited for the great atmosphere playing in these bonus home games.

AJ says, ”Definitely looking forward to that next opportunity, definitely looking forward to having someone the caliber of UCLA coming to town. Definitely looking forward to having Frost Arena rocking like it was the other day. It’s going to be a fun night of basketball for sure.”

The Jackrabbits go after their 5th straight win in the WNIT tomorrow night and a victory puts them in Saturday’s championship game. I’d say there’s an excellent chance they could host that as well with the great support they’ve been getting in this tournament.

