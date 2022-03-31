Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

AJ excited to see Frost Arena rocking again Thursday against UCLA in WNIT semi’s

Jacks to host 5th straight home game Thursday in WNIT
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tomorrow night’s WNIT game is officially a sellout when the Jacks host UCLA in the semi-finals... I know players like senior Tylee Irwin are excited to extend their careers and having a blast playing in front to the Frost Arena faithful. She told us that on Calling All Sports today.

But so are the coaches... Don’t think Aaron Johnston isn’t excited for the great atmosphere playing in these bonus home games.

AJ says, ”Definitely looking forward to that next opportunity, definitely looking forward to having someone the caliber of UCLA coming to town. Definitely looking forward to having Frost Arena rocking like it was the other day. It’s going to be a fun night of basketball for sure.”

The Jackrabbits go after their 5th straight win in the WNIT tomorrow night and a victory puts them in Saturday’s championship game. I’d say there’s an excellent chance they could host that as well with the great support they’ve been getting in this tournament.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
Jeannette Weiland mug shot.
Police: Woman accused of stealing checkbook from unlocked car writes herself a $1,600 check
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages

Latest News

Lincoln Trasamar and family headed to Augusta for Drive, Chip & Putt National Championship
Lincoln Trasamar and his dad are looking forward to Augusta National
South Dakota's Sjerven and Lamb enter WNBA Draft
USD’s Sjerven talks about future as she and Chloe Lamb enter WNBA Draft
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 30th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 30th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 30th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 30th