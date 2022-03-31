Avera Medical Minute
Andy’s Affiliated Foods in Sioux Falls set to close in April

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than seven decades, it has been a dependable part of life in the hilltop section of Sioux Falls.

But now, the doors of Andy’s Affiliated Foods on 18th and Cleveland are closing for good.

Owner Bob Jelsma will be retiring. His father opened the store in 1950. Jelsma has been running it for over 30 years.

The store will officially close on April 14th.

