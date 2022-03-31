Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Wallace

(KGWN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash near Wallace.

Twenty-four-year-old Dezirae Bohn of Aberdeen died in Monday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. a few miles west of Wallace. Bohn was driving a pickup west on South Dakota Highway 20 when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a semi driving north on South Dakota Highway 25.

The pickup ended in the ditch and caught fire. Authorities say Bohn was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

The 65-year-old Yankton man driving the semi-truck received minor injuries. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
A drone photo shows what the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Moorhead, Minnesota looks like.
How will the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Sioux Falls look when it’s done? We went to another state to find out.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Police Lights
Menards employees helped save an elderly man who fell into Willow Creek

Latest News

Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
Gov. Noem supports returning federal housing dollars
Robotic surgical equipment benefits patients at Brookings Health System
Robotic surgical equipment benefits patients at Brookings Health System
The Pipeline Safety Trust hired an independent engineer, who studied the incident and released...
Government CO2 Pipeline rupture report not released two years later: independent report issues warnings
Artist Serge Mozhnevsky
SculptureWalk raising $15,000 to buy local Ukrainian’s sculpture to help home country
Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald, right, have been placed on escape status by South...
Police: One of two of the escaped minimum-security state prison inmates back in custody