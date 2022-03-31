Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Wallace

WALLACE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash near Wallace.

Twenty-four-year-old Dezirae Bohn of Aberdeen died in Monday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. a few miles west of Wallace. Bohn was driving a pickup west on South Dakota Highway 20 when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a semi driving north on South Dakota Highway 25.

The pickup ended in the ditch and caught fire. Authorities say Bohn was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

The 65-year-old Yankton man driving the semi-truck received minor injuries. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.

