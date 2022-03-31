Avera Medical Minute: Changes in colonoscopy screening guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Colon cancer accounts for about 151,000 cases per year and is the third most common form of cancer and one of the deadliest. After reviewing data, the recommended age for colon cancer screenings went down to 45. It was recognized from 1995-2016 that the development of colorectal cancer in individuals less than 50-years-old was increasing by 2% per year. More importantly, more than 80% of those patients that were 50 or younger had more advanced stage colon cancer than patients that were 50 or older. In 2018, the American Cancer Society dropped the age to 45 and that was followed last year by the US Preventative Task Force adopting that same age. It is not a screening people are jumping out of their seats to do, but it is imperatively crucial according to Avera Medical Group surgeon Dr. Roger Werth. He says options include: fecal analysis, imaging test, and the most familiar which is a colonoscopy.

