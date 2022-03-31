Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Changes in colonoscopy screening guidelines

By Sam Wright
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Colon cancer accounts for about 151,000 cases per year and is the third most common form of cancer and one of the deadliest. After reviewing data, the recommended age for colon cancer screenings went down to 45. It was recognized from 1995-2016 that the development of colorectal cancer in individuals less than 50-years-old was increasing by 2% per year. More importantly, more than 80% of those patients that were 50 or younger had more advanced stage colon cancer than patients that were 50 or older. In 2018, the American Cancer Society dropped the age to 45 and that was followed last year by the US Preventative Task Force adopting that same age. It is not a screening people are jumping out of their seats to do, but it is imperatively crucial according to Avera Medical Group surgeon Dr. Roger Werth. He says options include: fecal analysis, imaging test, and the most familiar which is a colonoscopy.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
A drone photo shows what the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Moorhead, Minnesota looks like.
How will the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Sioux Falls look when it’s done? We went to another state to find out.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Police Lights
Menards employees helped save an elderly man who fell into Willow Creek

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute Kidney donation
Avera Medical Minute: From Strangers to Family, a paired kidney donation story
Avera Medical Minute: From Strangers to Family, a Paired Kidney Donation Story
Avera Medical Minute: From Strangers to Family, a paired kidney donation story
Are we nearing the end of the COVID pandemic?
Avera Medical Minute: Are we nearing the end of the COVID pandemic?
Avera@Home Physical Therapy
Avera Medical Minute: Physical therapy at home with Avera@Home