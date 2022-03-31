Black Hills man shot and killed intruder, authorities say

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the southern Black Hills.

KOTA-TV reports a man called 911 about 10 p.m. Sunday to report he shot an intruder in his home. The 34-year-old Custer man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley said the shooter has been cooperative with law enforcement as the investigation continues. An autopsy is also being conducted.

The incident took place on Pass Creek Road, which is located a few miles west of the town of Custer.

No names of the people involved have been released.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.