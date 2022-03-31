Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility with free event and Arc of Dreams

Trans Flag
Trans Flag(Lena Balk)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Transformation Project and the Transformation Project Advocacy Network will hold a free celebration event.

March 31 is the International Transgender Day of Visibility, which is a day dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of transgender and gender-nonconforming people while raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to achieve trans justice.

The reception will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Ode to Foods (3rd floor). At 8 p.m. there will be speakers, 8:30-9 p.m. photos will be taken at the Arc of Dreams as the Arc will be lit in the colors of the trans flag.

Those who would like to attend, please RSVP to the following email: susan@transformationprojectsd.org

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
A drone photo shows what the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Moorhead, Minnesota looks like.
How will the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Sioux Falls look when it’s done? We went to another state to find out.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

Avera Health Opens Expanded Behavioral Health Services to Meet Growing Needs
Avera Health opens expanded Behavioral Health Services to meet growing needs
USD women’s coach Plitzuweit leaves for WVU job
Swamp Daddy's is one of 10 restaurants participating in the event.
Restaurants prepare for busy Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Week
Samuel Roberts Mug Shot
Police: Young multiple-robbery suspect has been arrested