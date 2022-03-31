Celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility with free event and Arc of Dreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Transformation Project and the Transformation Project Advocacy Network will hold a free celebration event.

March 31 is the International Transgender Day of Visibility, which is a day dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of transgender and gender-nonconforming people while raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to achieve trans justice.

The reception will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Ode to Foods (3rd floor). At 8 p.m. there will be speakers, 8:30-9 p.m. photos will be taken at the Arc of Dreams as the Arc will be lit in the colors of the trans flag.

Those who would like to attend, please RSVP to the following email: susan@transformationprojectsd.org

