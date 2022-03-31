Avera Medical Minute
Chamber purchases Commerce Center building

Commerce Center building
Commerce Center building(Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce purchased the downtown office building it has occupied for the past 30 years.

The Commerce Center, located at the corner of Eighth Street and Phillips Avenue, was built by Dunham Company. It opened in 1992, with the Chamber as one of its original tenants.

“This purchase demonstrates the Chamber’s commitment to investing in downtown development and the overall growth of the city. We are taking a historic step to acquire a long-term asset on behalf of our membership,” said Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, Alex Ramirez.

According to a press release, the purchase price was $5.7 million. Chamber President & CEO Jeff Griffin stated that the investment captures the Board’s vision for the future of the organization.

“The strength of our Chamber membership and decades of prudent financial planning positioned us to seize the opportunity presented to us by Dunham Company to purchase the Commerce Center,” said Griffin. “This acquisition puts us in a position to stabilize our annual expenses while building equity in downtown Sioux Falls.”

The Commerce Center also houses several other non-profit, community-focused organizations that work closely with the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. The Sioux Falls Development Foundation, Experience Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Sports Authority, and Sioux Empire Housing Partnership will all benefit by locking in long-term, affordable rent in the space.

Officials say Lloyd Property Management has been hired to manage the property and lease the 10,000 square feet of space currently open. Immediate plans for facility improvement include a redesigned ADA entry, façade work, and updated building signage.

An open house and ribbon cutting will be scheduled for late summer. Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Mission: As the leading Sioux Falls area business advocate, we represent our members by advancing and promoting the economic health and quality of life of the region.

