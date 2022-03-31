Lincoln Trasamar and his dad are looking forward to Augusta National

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’m excited for an 8-year-old golfer from Sioux Falls and also a bit jealous, because this weekend he’ll be at a venue that I’ve never been to. I’m talking about Augusta National, home of The Masters.

Lincoln Trasamar along with Lauren Wolthuizen both of Sioux Falls will be competing in the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt contest on Sunday morning and it will be on Golf Channel. And they are the first South Dakota kids ever to make the championship round of this competition.

Lincoln practiced today inside at a simulator because of the snow and he’s mostly pumped just to be outside where the weather is nice... His dad on the other hand realizes this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. This will be incredibly cool for the whole family.

8-year-old Lincoln says, ”And it’s cool that the best players in the world that I get to putt and chip where they play.”

His father Ryan Trasamar says, ”I remember watching this tournament when I was just a little kid and watched it every single year and kept track of the list of winners throughout the years and just had never gone. I always thought that I would have the opportunity or that I would make there some day. But I never knew how and tried to plan it out. You couldn’t really ask for a better way to go than to not only go, but to watch my son actually compete and play on the golf course. That’s awesome.”

In addition to Sunday, they get to watch the practice round for the pro’s on Monday as part of this trip.

Lincoln gets 2 drives, 2 chips and 2 putts in the finals and the putts are on the 18th green at Augusta. You can watch during Golf Channel’s coverage over the weekend.

Lincoln’s Uncle, John Trasamar won at Bakker Crossing on the Dakotas Tour a couple of years ago. Lincoln is a natural, he’s never had lessons despite having some potentially great teachers in his family. And his goal this weekend is simple. “To win” says Lincoln.

