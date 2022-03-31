Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lincoln Trasamar and his dad are looking forward to Augusta National

8-year-old headed to final of Drive, Chip and Putt Championships
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’m excited for an 8-year-old golfer from Sioux Falls and also a bit jealous, because this weekend he’ll be at a venue that I’ve never been to. I’m talking about Augusta National, home of The Masters.

Lincoln Trasamar along with Lauren Wolthuizen both of Sioux Falls will be competing in the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt contest on Sunday morning and it will be on Golf Channel. And they are the first South Dakota kids ever to make the championship round of this competition.

Lincoln practiced today inside at a simulator because of the snow and he’s mostly pumped just to be outside where the weather is nice... His dad on the other hand realizes this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. This will be incredibly cool for the whole family.

8-year-old Lincoln says, ”And it’s cool that the best players in the world that I get to putt and chip where they play.”

His father Ryan Trasamar says, ”I remember watching this tournament when I was just a little kid and watched it every single year and kept track of the list of winners throughout the years and just had never gone. I always thought that I would have the opportunity or that I would make there some day. But I never knew how and tried to plan it out. You couldn’t really ask for a better way to go than to not only go, but to watch my son actually compete and play on the golf course. That’s awesome.”

In addition to Sunday, they get to watch the practice round for the pro’s on Monday as part of this trip.

Lincoln gets 2 drives, 2 chips and 2 putts in the finals and the putts are on the 18th green at Augusta. You can watch during Golf Channel’s coverage over the weekend.

Lincoln’s Uncle, John Trasamar won at Bakker Crossing on the Dakotas Tour a couple of years ago. Lincoln is a natural, he’s never had lessons despite having some potentially great teachers in his family. And his goal this weekend is simple. “To win” says Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
Jeannette Weiland mug shot.
Police: Woman accused of stealing checkbook from unlocked car writes herself a $1,600 check
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages

Latest News

South Dakota's Sjerven and Lamb enter WNBA Draft
USD’s Sjerven talks about future as she and Chloe Lamb enter WNBA Draft
AJ expects Frost to be rocking again Thursday with WNIT sellout for UCLA
AJ excited to see Frost Arena rocking again Thursday against UCLA in WNIT semi’s
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 30th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 30th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 30th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 30th