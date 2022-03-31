Mental Health Court gives abuse victim and addict her life back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A physical and sexual abuse victim since early childhood, Sioux Falls native and resident Lindsey Hoff spent much of her adulthood coping with endless amounts of drugs and alcohol.

“There was a lot of trauma, and also addiction fell in place,” Hoff said. “Basically, I didn’t really know where I wanted to go and what I wanted to be, or how I was going to get there.”

She hit her rock bottom four years ago, when she woke up in a panic behind the wheel of a car in an apartment parking lot, not remembering how she got there. She was “very much under the influence,” tried to drive, and got into an accident.

Police eventually arrived, and found out Hoff was already facing “a few felonies, along with misdemeanors” at the time. In seven years leading up to that, she had been in and out of jail for crimes like grand theft auto, identity theft, and possession of a controlled substance. This included a four-year stay in the state penitentiary.

By the time of that 2018 disaster, her sons were 6 and 7 years old, and she had lost custody of them years before that. Jail never got her back on track. Neither did drug court.

But 18 months ago, through an attorney that had worked with her in prior cases, Hoff became the first participants of Minnehaha County’s mental health court.

Wednesday, surrounded by family, friends, counselors, and cupcakes in Courtroom 4B, she became the second graduate of the specialty court, a program that gives supervision, counseling, and medicine to those who have severe and persistent mental health issues tied to their crime.

The celebration included her sons, now 9 and 10, who now live with her full-time. They were her biggest motivations for coming clean and plowing through a five-phase program full of steps that so far only two out of 15 participants have been able to complete.

“I don’t know if I would be standing here today,” Hoff said when asked where she would be if mental health court didn’t exist. “I don’t. I definitely wouldn’t have my kids, of course. I wouldn’t have the support I have today of everybody that’s showing up to show their appreciation for me. I don’t think that I would be alive.”

Last year, 44 percent of people in local jails and 37 percent of those in state and federal prisons were diagnosed with a mental illness. The numbers are far higher for inmates who report to have mental health issues.

Hoff was one of them. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, the keynote speaker at her Wednesday graduation ceremony, hopes she is the second of many more success stories of a program focus more on caring than incarcerating.

“Do we really want to make a change and impact on somebody’s life,” Thum said, “or just continue that cycle of punishment and (going) in and out of the court system and in and out of jail? The reality is, for society as a whole, if we can make somebody make positive changes, or work together with them to make positive changes, that’s the change we look for.”

A switch flipped for Hoff, who became encouraged by encouragement. She received mental health therapy from Southeastern Behavioral Health and domestic and sexual abuse counseling from the Children’s Inn.

“It wasn’t just kind of, you know, ‘you do something wrong, you go to jail,’” Hoff said. “Mental health court, they just want to figure out, like why do you do these things you do? What is behind all your pain?”

Another aspect that makes the mental health court program stand out from judicial processes is the weekly meetings with the court judge.

“I really enjoyed being able to build a relationship with the participants, being able to understand what they’re going through better than when I see them just once in court,” said Judge James Power, who has five years as a minister on his resume.

“All the research and our experience in mental health court shows people don’t get better unless they’re engaged in treatment. And, so, what this program can do, even beyond what they can do in the jail, is provide them with the resources that really treat the root cause of their problem.”

For Hoff, it was the physical abuse in childhood, sexual abuse at age 19, and domestic abuse in her adult years. Methamphetamine use became her way of self-medication, along with marijuana, alcohol, pills, and “whatever I could use to cope with what I was not willing to deal with.”

Once she got to the point where she realized “this is not the life I want to live anymore” and “just wanted my kids back,” she started taking the mental health court classes. She went through dialectical biological therapy — which treats among other disorders, self-harm and substance use. Then came moral recognition therapy, which focuses on the moral aspects of their illness, and the social consequences that may be associated with using drugs or alcohol.

“That’s just kind of going back to what you did, and kind of making amends with the people you hurt,” Hoff said.

“I was able to start trusting the (mental health court) team and trusting the judge and trusting Kallie, my probation officer, and that’s when everything kind of fell into place for me, and I just kind of flew through it.”

On Wednesday, before celebrating her graduation from MHC, Hoff celebrated 398 consecutive days of sobriety.

It took her 18 months to complete the program, which has only been available in Minnehaha County for 21 months. Judge Power estimates the average participant will take two-and-a-half years to graduate, and several are getting closer to “crossing the finish line.”

What impressed the judge most about Hoff was her persistence.

“Lindsey faced so many different challenges, and she never gave up,” Power said. “She just kept overcoming each of those challenges, and she grew so much during her time in the program, and what she’s accomplished is really amazing.”

Hoff broke into light tears a few times during her ceremony, where Power and one of her behavioral counselors gushed about her at the podium before she accepted her graduation certificate.

But another emotion of the day was nervousness because of “the unknown of what’s going to become of me afterwards.” She will be on “standby probation” and still will receive her mental health and domestic abuse counseling.

The graduate now works as a dietary aid at a senior living center and is studying to become a certified nursing assistant. After mental health court saved her life, Hoff is hoping to help save the lives of others.

Her advice for anyone struggling with mental health is simply to ask for help — from a friend, from a neighbor, from a police officer. Anybody.

“By me reaching out and being open and honest about what I was dealing with, it’s brought me to be successful,” Hoff said.

“I would say to anyone who is struggling with mental health or addiction: They go hand-in-hand. If you’re struggling with domestic violence, there’s Children’s Inn. If you’re struggling with addiction, get somewhere safe and find somebody that can help you, and really grasp what you’re dealing with. Take hold of that, and push through those issues that you’re really dealing with. You can get through it.”

