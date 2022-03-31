Paper shortage causing increased business and consumer costs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The supply of paper was greatly affected by the beginning of the pandemic. But now everything from the paper needed in magazines and newspapers, to consumer items like enveloped and printer paper are either in short supply or increasing in price. Like with many other items in short stock, there doesn’t look to be an end to it any time soon.

In their downtown office, 605 Magazine Co-Founder, and Marketing & Event Manager John Snyder looks over their upcoming issue for next month. The paper it’s printed on though has been increasing in cost well over the last year.

“In a normal year, we’d normally see one paper cost increase and no shortages. And we’ve seen nine, ten over the last 14 months. It’s been brutal.” said Snyder.

That shortage of everything made of paper comes down to a lack of supply to make it, paper mills closing with not enough staff, and mills that are open focusing more on making cardboard for shipping. It’s making business for shops like Panther Premier Printing Solutions in Sioux Falls difficult.

“Lead times are extended in getting paper to produce projects dramatically in some cases. Some days we were seeing three to four week lead times. Those are pushed out to eight to 12 weeks in some cases.” said Panther Premier Printing Solutions President Aaron Mell.

That’s lead to shops like Panther to try and work around the shortage, and get their customers’ products to them as quickly as possible by stocking up on inventory. But even then, it isn’t easy.

“What we’re doing, like I think a lot of other print manufacturers are trying to do, is to stock up on as much inventory as we can. Now the mills have become savvy to that as well. So, in some cases there’s allocations put on us as customers.” said Mell.

Snyder said their total cost for printing has gone up by 50 percent. It’s also stopped them from moving their printing back to South Dakota, rather than keep it where it is now in Denver, Colorado.

“Not being able to print in South Dakota has been kind of heartbreaking. We want to bring our print back to South Dakota. We started here in Sioux Falls, and that print shop closed 10-plus years ago. And we’ve had to kind of bounce around.” said Snyder.

Snyder said it isn’t due to any extra cost that they want to avoid. But that no one simply has the product available to take them on. He said they’ll keep trying to move their printing back to the state, but it can be demoralizing.

“The also can’t just get the volume. It’s not even a cost. It’s just they can’t take us on as a client.” said Snyder.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.