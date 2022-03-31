Police: One of two of the escaped minimum-security state prison inmates back in custody

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of two minimum-security state prison inmates who were placed on escape status this week is back in custody.

Authorities say inmate Anthony McDonald (left) was apprehended in Minnehaha County on March 30. McCune remains on escape status.

Officials say inmates McDonald and Gaige McCune left their work-release job site in Yankton without authorization on March 29 and failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center at the appointed time.

McCune, age 25, is a white male. He is 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. McCune is serving a sentence for second-degree burglary out of Brown County.

Officers ask the public to contact law enforcement if you see McCune or know of his whereabouts.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited period constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

