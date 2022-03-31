Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: One of two of the escaped minimum-security state prison inmates back in custody

Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald, right, have been placed on escape status by South...
Gaige McCune, left, and Anthony McDonald, right, have been placed on escape status by South Dakota authorities(South Dakota Department of Corrections)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of two minimum-security state prison inmates who were placed on escape status this week is back in custody.

Authorities say inmate Anthony McDonald (left) was apprehended in Minnehaha County on March 30. McCune remains on escape status.

Officials say inmates McDonald and Gaige McCune left their work-release job site in Yankton without authorization on March 29 and failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center at the appointed time.

McCune, age 25, is a white male. He is 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. McCune is serving a sentence for second-degree burglary out of Brown County.

Officers ask the public to contact law enforcement if you see McCune or know of his whereabouts.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited period constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
A drone photo shows what the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Moorhead, Minnesota looks like.
How will the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Sioux Falls look when it’s done? We went to another state to find out.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Police Lights
Menards employees helped save an elderly man who fell into Willow Creek

Latest News

Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
Gov. Noem supports returning federal housing dollars
Robotic surgical equipment benefits patients at Brookings Health System
Robotic surgical equipment benefits patients at Brookings Health System
The Pipeline Safety Trust hired an independent engineer, who studied the incident and released...
Government CO2 Pipeline rupture report not released two years later: independent report issues warnings
Artist Serge Mozhnevsky
SculptureWalk raising $15,000 to buy local Ukrainian’s sculpture to help home country