Police: Young multiple-robbery suspect has been arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department says they have a suspect in custody who reportedly robbed multiple businesses within days of each other.

Sargent Paul Creviston with the Sioux Falls Police department said in southwest Sioux Falls, around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, a young male wearing a blue ski mask, red hoodie, and gray gloves entered a business and said he wasn’t there to hurt anyone. Several of the employees heard a handgun slide racking and the suspect was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money.

Sgt. Creviston said police officers canvased the area and found a vehicle and the suspect that fit the witnesses’ description, five minutes after the robbery occurred.

Officers say, the suspect’s name is Samuel Roberts, he’s 21-years-old from Sioux Falls. Roberts was charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree and an attempt to commit a felony with a firearm. One will be in Lincoln county, given the location of the first robbery he was connected to that occurred on March 29, and the second will be in Minnehaha.

“We’re always asking for the public’s help. We got great information from the public with description of the suspect, description of the vehicle. That information led our detective to do what obviously they do best and develop suspects in these pretty serious crimes, and in a short amount of time that information is relayed to patrol officers and that person was placed under arrest,” said Sgt. Creviston. “It was some great work by our patrol officers and able to take the information that was provided to them and to get this dangerous person off the streets. So, once again, I just wanted to come down and say thanks to the public for the information that they provide us on a daily basis.”

