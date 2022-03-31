Avera Medical Minute
Restaurants prepare for busy Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Week

“It’s pretty exciting, it gives us all a chance to do something different that we haven’t done for a while.”
Swamp Daddy's is one of 10 restaurants participating in the event.
Swamp Daddy's is one of 10 restaurants participating in the event.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many, the beginning of April means warm weather is finally on the way but as the cold weather still hangs on things are already heating up in kitchens throughout downtown Sioux Falls as Friday kicks off Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Week.

“It’s pretty exciting, it gives us all a chance to do something different that we haven’t done for a while and gives us a chance to showcase our culinary muscle and break the monotony of the day-to-day business,” M.B. Haskett Sous Chef Tom Hinrichs said.

With 10 different restaurants participating in the event, there are plenty of options for everyone.

Each of the restaurants in the event is even making a special item or items just for the week.

“We have a stewed duck with a cajun rub and it sits on some sweet potato grits and drizzled with a fig compote and you also get a seafood chayote that has some crab and shrimp and some other delicious flavors in there,” Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen Owner Del’Inkka Beaudion said.

While all of the specialty items are for a limited time only many restaurants are open to adding them to the permanent menu if they’re popular enough.

“We want to get the feedback from our customers if it is something that is in high demand it is definitely something we would consider putting on our menu,” Beaudion said.

The entire event is made possible by its sponsor Think 3D Solutions.

“One of the major drivers of any community’s cultures is the culinary arts how people break bread and come together so any time we can promote both culture and bringing people together we’re always into that,” Vaney Hariri of Think 3D Solutions said.

Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Week runs from April 1-9 for more information click here.

