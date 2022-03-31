SculptureWalk raising $15,000 to buy local Ukrainian’s sculpture to help home country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SculptureWalk Sioux Falls Board of Directors is raising money to purchase one of the sculptures in its current exhibit, “Overcoming” by Ukrainian artist Serge Mozhnevsky. Mozhnevsky will donate the proceeds from the sale of his sculpture to the current humanitarian efforts in his home country.

Artist Serge Mozhnevsky, a sculptor who has participated in SculptureWalk for many years, was born in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, and now lives in British Columbia. Mozhnevsky was contacted by Volodymyr Khymynets, a professor and the director of the Transcarpathian Charitable Foundation “Edelweiss,” asking for help. Many refugees—women, children, the disabled, and elderly travel through their city to escape the war. They need many necessities, including food, baby formula, clothing and medical supplies.

SculptureWalk is raising the funds to purchase “Overcoming,” which would become part of SculptureWalk’s permanent collection. Mozhnevsky will donate 100% of the money raised to purchase his sculpture, valued at $15,000, to help the people of Uzhhorod, Ukraine. So far, more than $5,000 has been pledged. The sculpture is currently on display at the corner of 11th St. and Main Ave., in front of the Washington Pavilion.

“I met Serge and his wife, Lucy, many years ago when they came to Sioux Falls. When he called me about this opportunity to help his community, I was moved by his generosity and wanted to help in any way I could,” says a member of the SculptureWalk Board of Directors, Jim Mathis.

Donations can be made by sending checks to SculptureWalk at 300 S. Phillips Ave., Suite L104, Sioux Falls, SD 57104; calling 605-731-2430; or going to SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Donate.

