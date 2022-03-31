Sunshine to return Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The clouds are going to break and we should see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s in the east with 50s returning out west. The wind will be a lot lighter, as well. We’ll even start to see the wind switch around to the south out west. Tonight, we’ll stay mostly clear and fall into the 20s for lows. We’re watching a slight chance of a quick shower or flurry Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll see more sunshine with high temperatures topping out in the 50s for much of the area and even some 60s will be back in western South Dakota. This will essentially eliminate what’s left of the snowfall that occurred. Clouds will build in for Sunday night and into next Monday which will set us up for our next round of precipitation.

This upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday will bring some rainfall and even a rain/snow mix at times. We’ll cool once more to the 40s for highs and while we may see some snow accumulations it won’t last long whatsoever due to temperatures getting back to the 50s and 60s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.