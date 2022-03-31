USD women’s coach Plitzuweit leaves for WVU job

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most successful coaches in the University of South Dakota’s history is taking a new job.

Women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has taken a position with West Virginia University, according to a social media post Thursday morning.

Plitzuweit joined the Coyotes in 2016. While the team had had success in previous years, she led USD to new highs, qualifying for multiple NCAA Tournaments - including a historic Sweet 16 run in 2022.

