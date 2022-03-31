Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD women’s coach Plitzuweit leaves for WVU job

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most successful coaches in the University of South Dakota’s history is taking a new job.

Women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has taken a position with West Virginia University, according to a social media post Thursday morning.

Plitzuweit joined the Coyotes in 2016. While the team had had success in previous years, she led USD to new highs, qualifying for multiple NCAA Tournaments - including a historic Sweet 16 run in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls man killed in car-pedestrian accident
A drone photo shows what the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Moorhead, Minnesota looks like.
How will the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Sioux Falls look when it’s done? We went to another state to find out.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Police: Jaywalking pedestrians cause fatal crash, Sioux Falls
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

Avera Health Opens Expanded Behavioral Health Services to Meet Growing Needs
Avera Health opens expanded Behavioral Health Services to meet growing needs
Trans Flag
Celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility with free event and Arc of Dreams
Swamp Daddy's is one of 10 restaurants participating in the event.
Restaurants prepare for busy Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Week
Samuel Roberts Mug Shot
Police: Young multiple-robbery suspect has been arrested