USD’s Sjerven talks about future as she and Chloe Lamb enter WNBA Draft

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As I mentioned last night during the sports, these two Super Seniors are on a list of candidates for the WNBA Draft.

Onida’s Chloe Lamb and Rogers, Minnesota native Hannah Sjerven wrapped up brilliant college careers at South Dakota, leading the Coyotes to the Sweet 16 for the first time.

And now they are going to see if more basketball is in their future. Here’s what Hannah had to say on Calling All Sports yesterday about what’s ahead. ”You know so I’m in Minnesota currently. I have opted into the draft and just going to see what happens. I don’t have, I’m not depending on that to decide my future. If that works out and there’s an opportunity to go to training camps or to experience basketball even further I’m up for it. But ultimately when it is time to hang up my jersey I’m hoping to work in psychology somewhere in Minnesota.”

Hannah certainly proved she can play with all the big-time players in the country the past few weeks in particular. She was conference Player of the Year last year. And Chloe was the Summit League Player of the Year this past season while Hannah was Defensive Player of the Year.

