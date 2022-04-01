800+ students attending SD HOSA Leadership Conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 800 South Dakota high school students are getting a hands-on lesson in healthcare this week.

The South Dakota “Health Occupations Students of America” conference kicked off Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon.

The event features academic sessions, competitive events, and exhibits.

Roughly one-quarter of South Dakota high schools students say they have an interest in health sciences and officials say it’s important to foster those ambitions.

For more information on the South Dakota chapter, visit sdhosa.org.

