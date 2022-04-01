Avera Medical Minute
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! SDSU edges UCLA in front of sellout WNIT Semifinal crowd

Jackrabbits win 62-59 and will host Seton Hall in WNIT Championship on Saturday
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time since the 2007 WNIT Frost Arena was sold out of a South Dakota State women’s basketball game.

And, thanks in part to that, Jackrabbit Nation will get one more chance to fill place on Saturday in the WNIT Championship.

Playing in front of a frenzied crowd of 5,227 the Jackrabbits won a thrilling regular season rematch with UCLA in the WNIT Semifinals, going ahead for good on a Haleigh Timmer jumper with 38 seconds left, and seeing the Bruins miss a game-tying three point shot at the buzzer to hang on for a 62-59 victory on Thursday night in Brookings.

The Jackrabbits advance to Saturday’s WNIT Championship where they will host Seton Hall at 2:00 PM CST in front of a national television audience on CBS Sports Network. Seton Hall won their semifinal at Middle Tennessee State 74-73 on Thursday night.

Unlike their 76-66 victory over the then-15th ranked Bruins during a preseason tournament in Estero, Florida, SDSU’s second contest with UCLA was a lower scoring and more tightly contested affair that featured ten ties and eleven lead changes. UCLA never led by more than six point and South Dakota State never led by more than five.

Timmer, a Rapid City native, would prove crucial down the stretch. In addition to the go-ahead jumper the freshman scored six consecutive points between the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth that put SDSU ahead 44-40 in the fourth quarter. She finished with 15 points.

Myah Selland led SDSU with 24 points. IImar’i Thomas also had 24 to lead the Bruins.

State improves to 28-9 with the victory.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights and reaction!

