DCI and DOC investigate a Sioux Falls inmate’s death

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after a South Dakota inmate passed away.

Authorities say Collin Daugherty passed away at the Sioux Falls Community Work Center located on the Penitentiary campus, on March 31. Daugherty, 42-years-old, was serving sentences from Lawrence County for first-degree burglary, grand theft, and identity theft.

“DCI is assisting the DOC Special Investigations Unit in conducting an investigation in connection with this matter.  At this time I can confirm that we have one dead, an autopsy has been performed but results are pending as we wait for toxicology testing. There were two other individuals who experienced OD symptoms last night but they are fine and are not hospitalized. There was an statement made that the substance in question was K2 but at this point that has not been confirmed by laboratory analysis,” said Tim Bormann with the SD state attorney’s office. “At this time I do not have any information regarding lockdown status, but then it is also possible that the DOC SIU has their own operations working as well…”

Dakota News Now will provide more information as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing.

