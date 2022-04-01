Former Minnesota Vikings coming to Aberdeen for fan’s fundraiser

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last September, Greg Swanson was getting ready to go to his first ever Vikings road game in Arizona when he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

”It was tough. I mean, obviously finding out and never having been to a road game before for the Vikings, I was really excited about that. It just didn’t work out,” said Swanson.

Greg was supposed to join friends he’s had since high school on the trip. Hearing Greg’s diagnosis hit home for many of them.

”It’s really hard to think about what he’s going through, and you want to help in any way you can,” said Dewey Tullar, Greg’s friend since elementary school.

Those lifelong friends knew that they needed do something special for their friend ‘Swany.’

”We talked about doing something for Greg at that time, doing a get together, maybe a little bit of fundraising. Next thing you know, some other friends caught wind of it and here we are,” said Jason Post, one of Greg’s friends since high school.

That idea turned into the ‘Skol for Swany’ fundraiser, which will take place at The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature live and silent auctions and a bean bag tournament. DJ Rob Moore will emcee the event.

Due to Greg’s lifelong support of the Minnesota Vikings, his friends reached out to a former player, Tommy Kramer, to see if he could help.

”Reaching out was just kind of a shot in the dark. One of our guys reached out to him on Twitter and wrote him a nice letter asking him for donations, and he said ‘No, I’ll one-up that and show up,’” said Mike Imrie, who joins Greg on most of his trips to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kramer won’t be the only former Viking to make an appearance. He will be joined by former linebacker Ed McDaniel and former running back Ted Brown. The players will be at the event from 4 to 6 p.m. to meet those in attendance and support Greg.

Although Greg isn’t one for the spotlight, his friends knew the Aberdeen community’s support would be overwhelming.

”Greg never asked for any of this. When we started all this, he didn’t want any social media, he kind of just wanted to have it low-key. Greg’s just that guy you weren’t going to be able to keep it low-key,” said Post.

Greg says its his friends’ support that makes the event special for him.

”Just the generosity and overwhelming support that they’ve given me just can’t be matched,” said Swanson.

For those who can’t attend the fundraiser, an online auction is also being held, and donations can be made to Greg’s Go-Fund-Me page as well.

