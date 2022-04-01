Frost Arena sells out for SDSU WNIT semifinal game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In what will be one of the biggest games hosted in Frost Arena in years, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be taking on UCLA in the semifinals of the WNIT, in front of a packed house.

South Dakota State’s high attendance for women’s basketball is one of the reasons the Jacks continue to host their way through the tournament, and it’s a movement the university is riding.

“The atmosphere right now for our fan base, for even the state of South Dakota. Obviously a lot of positive momentum for women’s basketball. The fan base right now coming out of the woodwork, coming out of everywhere.” said SDSU Assistant AD for Ticket Sales & Operations Jordon Boe.

The last time Frost Arena was sold out was Senior Night for the SDSU Men’s Basketball team in February of 2013. Boe said they expect up to 5,200 people to pack in for the semifinal game.

“Less people calling and stopping in, trying to grab tickets just because unfortunately for some fans we’d love to accommodate them. But unfortunately we have a sell out crowd.” said Boe.

This has been a month for women’s basketball in the state of South Dakota. And the showing from fans only makes it more special.

“I’m really excited about the number of former students and friends that I have across South Dakota, who are bringing their daughters and granddaughters to the game tonight,” said SDSU President Barry Dunn. “So I think that’s really special that these young women have become role models for young people across South Dakota.”

Boe said this game will be a bookmark in Frost Arena’s history. With the school looking to a new arena in the coming years, this may be one of the last big games in the arena. So they want to enjoy it.

“We’re going to be going into the new First Bank & Trust Arena here in a couple of years. It’s a nice kind of stamp to end things here with Frost Arena, obviously again with a couple more years of Frost. But it’s something that hasn’t been done here in a while.” said Boe.

